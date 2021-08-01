|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 04
Its time for a new global Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Board member across the world. July is leaving with a quite slow week with several Kingdom and Studio Series toys in Chile, Kingdom and Buzzworthy figures in New Zealand and a good set of Generations Selects toys in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe, Wave 2 & 3 Voyager, Wave 3 Core Class And Studio Series Wave 4 Leader In Chile
*Via Transformers Chile Facebook Group
*we can report that the new Kingdom Deluxe Scorponok, Tracks, Wingfinger, and Wheeljack together with Voyager Rhinox were spotted at Paris » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 04
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca