Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 04
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,920
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 04


Its time for a new global Transformers sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Board member across the world. July is leaving with a quite slow week with several Kingdom and Studio Series toys in Chile, Kingdom and Buzzworthy figures in New Zealand and a good set of Generations Selects toys in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe, Wave 2 &#038; 3 Voyager, Wave 3 Core Class And Studio Series Wave 4 Leader In Chile *Via Transformers Chile Facebook Group*we can report that the new Kingdom Deluxe Scorponok, Tracks, Wingfinger, and Wheeljack together with Voyager Rhinox were spotted at Paris &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 04 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original g1 box art 3D magnets, Optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Smokescreen brand new
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 4 Cheetor/Grimlock/Terrorsaur /Airazor used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Lot of 3 Dinobots lose used
Transformers
Transformers Unicron Statue Botcon Excusive 178/200
Transformers
Transformers Wst dinobot snarl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.