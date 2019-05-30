Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year


A post in Weibo announcing a new reissue of the Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundawave. It didn't take much time to be confirmed via Robotkingdom Facebook. One of the best toys of the "charismatic" Decepticon warrior is coming in hot again. The listing indicates an expected release date in November 2019 for $109.90. Collectors must remember that this is a reissue of the Takara Tomy release, which means the toy will come only with one cassette: Laserbeak and a red visor. Pleased with this reissue? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



OptimusB38
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year
Good for those who don't have an official but how bout and new character ! He's sick btw
The7thParallel
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year
WHAT?!? A REASONABLE PRICE?!? HOW DARE THEY!!!
