|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year
A post in Weibo
*announcing a new reissue of the**Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundawave. It didn’t take much time to be confirmed via Robotkingdom Facebook.
*One of the best toys of the “charismatic” Decepticon warrior is coming in hot again. The listing
indicates an expected release date in November 2019 for $109.90. Collectors must remember that this is a reissue of the Takara Tomy release, which means the toy will come only with one cassette: Laserbeak and a red visor. Pleased with this reissue? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave Reissue Coming This Year
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca